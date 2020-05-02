e-paper
Residents' association starts e-library for locals across age groups

mumbai Updated: May 02, 2020 23:46 IST
Yesha Kotak
For the past few days, around 400 people from Tilak Nagar in Chembur have been able to access various newspapers and e-books on social networking platforms thanks to a new digital library that was set up for residents.

The office-bearers of the Tilak Nagar Residents Welfare Association (TNRWA) had earlier intended to hold an entrepreneurship workshop for youngsters in April and May. However, after the lockdown began, they decided to switch to online platforms to keep their residents occupied with access to various e-books and periodicals.

“It started with a WhatsApp group on which we were sending links to newspapers and magazines, but then parents started requesting us to start a platform where we could keep their children occupied as well, which is how a parenting group started on WhatsApp and Telegram,” said Tony Jose, business coach and a resident.

Jose said that while the group was first started for members of the resident association, it is now open to people from across the world.

Currently, Jose runs three reading groups – one for people of all ages; a second for children and parents, and the third one for college students.

Across these platforms, newspapers of different languages, along with educational, informative, self-help and fiction books are shared for people of all age groups.

On the parenting group, the association shares readings and comics for children from Amar Chitra Katha, Tinkle, and superhero comics. It also provides access to parenting development. For youngsters, life skills, leadership, and entrepreneurship books are shared.

“We regularly have a Zoom call session with these youngsters who have enrolled for entrepreneurship-related updates, wherein we speak to them about their takeaways from these books,” said Jose.

“During the lockdown, as a working mother, it has been a challenge to keep my hyperactive son engaged. Access to this literature has helped me not only to keep my son engaged through learning but has also helped my senior parents to utilise this lockdown time creatively and build on their information. The best part is that it has helped us develop as a community through sharing,” said Harshika Khona, an entrepreneur and resident of Tilak Nagar.

“Earlier, my eight-year-old son was busy with school, tuitions, and extra-curricular activities. During this lockdown, we have a lot of time, apart from his online school lectures. We decided to improve his reading skills through the e-library. It has helped improve his imagination as well,” said Kaning Thakker, resident of the area.

