Residents protest after car runs over 4-year-old boy in Thane

mumbai Updated: Oct 05, 2019 01:09 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
After a four-year-old boy was run over by a car in Thane on Thursday evening, residents continued to protest on Friday.

The accident happened on the road that leads to Little flower High School in Shastri Nagar.

Soham Nikam was going to his friend’s house when the speeding car crashed into him.

The car driver, Parmeshwar Deshmane, was arrested.

“The car driver, Deshmane has been booked under IPC sections 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way),” said PN Shirsat, assistant commissioner of police, Vartak Nagar police station.

Angry residents stopped vehicles and protested the accident. They also blocked the road on Friday with big stones.

“We moved the huge stones on the roads and allowed two- and three-wheelers to enter Janka Devi Nagar. However, locals protested saying they don’t want big vehicles to enter the small lane. We will discuss the matter with the authorities,” said a police officer from Vartak Nagar police station.

After the protests, school buses were diverted.

Aparna Kamble, a local resident, said, “Buses and four-wheelers speed on this road. Children from our chawl or from the school often play outside. There have been minor accidents in the past due to speeding vehicles, but this was the death. We have complained to the Vartak Nagar police.”

The incident has disturbed the residents of the chawl and none of the children went to school on Friday. Thane Municipal Corporation and the Vartak Nagar police department is working out measures to find a solution to the traffic problem.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 01:09 IST

