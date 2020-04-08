e-paper
Retired Navy sailor tests positive for Covid-19 in south Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Apr 08, 2020 00:22 IST
HT Correspondent
A retired Indian Navy sailor, with no previous travel history, tested positive for Covid-19 last week, following which his residential building at Navy Nagar – home to most Navy sailors – in Colaba was quarantined. Navy sources said that the retired sailor, who was working on a contractual basis, was undergoing treatment and none of his family members have tested positive yet.

“We were informed about the development but we were asked to stay out of the operation,” said a senior police officer from the Mumbai Police, requesting anonymity. The building has been quarantined and disinfected, and a containment plan as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines has been put in place, said Navy sources. Direct contacts of the retired naval sailor have been traced and isolated.

An advisory has been issued to all those who reside in Navy Nagar and the Naval Officers Residential Area (NOFRA), asking all personnel to not travel except for very essential duties.

