Row over garbage collection in Panvel finally ends

In a major relief to the residents of nodal areas of Panvel City Municipal Corporation, the state government has asked the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) to continue providing services for now.

The state government formed a three-member committee to look into the issue of transfer of services from Cidco to the PCMC.

The order has helped resolve the deadlock over the garbage collection.

Cidco, which had given the final deadline of March 15 for the PCMC to take up the responsibility, had stopped collecting garbage from Wednesday. Piled-up garbage and bins spilling over were a common sight in several areas of PCMC in the past two days.

Although Cidco resumed the work from Thursday evening, not all areas were covered.

PCMC commissioner Sudhakar Shinde, who was in Mantralaya on Thursday, got the requisite sanction from chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Ajit Kawade, under secretary, government of Maharashtra, issued an order stating that a three- member committee will be formed to chalk out the transfer of basic amenities and civic services from Cidco areas to the PCMC.

The committee will comprise Cidco joint managing director and municipal commissioners of Navi Mumbai and Panvel city.

The order also states that till a final decision is taken by the state government, all basic amenities and civic services will continue to be provided by Cidco. It has asked Cidco and PCMC to ensure that the citizens do not face problems.

Deputy municipal commissioner Sandhya Bawankhule said, “The government’s decision will provide a major relief to residents. It will ensure a time-bound and systematic transfer of services to the PCMC based on its capability in terms of resources and manpower available to take up the responsibility.”

Senior public relations officer of Cidco, Mohan Ninawe, said: “We started collecting garbage from Thursday in the Panvel region nodal areas, as per the orders of the government.”

The residents, who are fed up of the garbage problem, are happy about the decision.

Khaleel Athavani, 46, a resident of New Panvel, said, “We kept getting deadlines from Cidco, while the PCMC was not ready to take up the responsibility. Municipal commissioner Sudhakar Shinde has once again proven his capability.”