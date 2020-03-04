e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / RTE admissions: 114,000 apply for 7,202 seats in civic schools

RTE admissions: 114,000 apply for 7,202 seats in civic schools

mumbai Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:54 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

Over 14,000 students have applied for 7,202 seats in schools reserved under the 25% Right to Education (RTE) quota for 2020-21. The application deadline ended on Wednesday.

The education department under Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is the implementing agency, under the centralised admission process under RTE will conduct a lottery to allot seats on March 12. This year, the education department has decided to conduct a single lottery for all the admissions.

This year, the number of applications has seen a significant rise as compared to 2019 when there were only 11,584 applications.

Despite the high number of applications every year, several seats under the RTE quota lie vacant. In 2019, over 80,000 seats in the state, including 4,000 in the city, lay vacant even after four admission rounds. Though the numbers of applicants are more than the seats, very few translate into actual admissions. Two primary reasons for this are the inability of parents to submit documents on time or demand for only a select few schools.

The education department’s mobile application has got a very poor response, as only five applications have been made through the app in Mumbai.

“Many parents want to register in person, as they often do not want to rely on online submission. We are trying to create more awareness about the app,” said an official.

top news
In cryptocurrency verdict, SC backed RBI on 8 counts. It lost on 1 point
In cryptocurrency verdict, SC backed RBI on 8 counts. It lost on 1 point
Major headache for Rajasthan govt after Italian couple catches coronavirus
Major headache for Rajasthan govt after Italian couple catches coronavirus
PMO’s coronavirus meet decides to set up testing facilities in all districts
PMO’s coronavirus meet decides to set up testing facilities in all districts
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
Cryptocurrency ban lifted in India: Here’s what experts have to say
Cryptocurrency ban lifted in India: Here’s what experts have to say
Sunil Joshi - All you need to know about the new BCCI chief selector
Sunil Joshi - All you need to know about the new BCCI chief selector
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News