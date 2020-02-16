‘Saki Naka blaze caused by defective electric circuit’

mumbai

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 00:24 IST

According to an investigation by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) into the fire in Saki Naka’s Ashapura Industrial Estate that killed two in December 2019, the level-four (major) blaze was caused by a defective electric circuit.

On December 27, 2019, around 5.15pm, a fire broke out at Ashapura Industrial Estate in which Aarti Jaiswal, 25, and Piyush Pithadia, 42, were killed. One person, 42-year-old Pratap Thakkar, is still missing. According to MFB, which submitted its report on February 13, a spark caused by a defective electric circuit came in contact with flammable particles stored at the warehouse where the fire broke out.

“The electric circuit spark from the electric mixing machine came in contact with vapours of spilled flammable chemicals like thinner, paint, paint pigment etc. This is the only reason which must have happened in this case,” said the investigation report.

MFB also found that several trade activities involving ready-made garments, furniture and hardware manufacturing were carried out at the compound despite the owners not having licences for such activities. The owners had licences to store and trade certain chemicals, including packed turpentine, thinner, toilet cleaner, water-based distemper paints and sodium silicate. The report signed by Mumbai Fire Brigade’s investigating officer EB Matale has recommended the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s L ward, which looks after around Saki Naka and Kurla, take required action against the illegalities listed in the report. Manish Valanju, assistant municipal commissioner of L Ward, said, “We have already initiated action in the said area along with other vulnerable areas. Notices regarding illegal structures and activities without trade licences have been issued and further action is being taken.”

Meanwhile, the family of Thakkar, who remains untraceable, said they had also looked for him, but without success. Raju Thakkar, his brother, said, “We also tried to trace his whereabouts through his mobile phone, but that has not resulted finding my brother. We fear that he got scared and ran away.”