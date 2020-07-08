e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / SC to hear Maratha reservation petition on July 15, no stay on state law

SC to hear Maratha reservation petition on July 15, no stay on state law

mumbai Updated: Jul 08, 2020 01:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Supreme Court (SC) will undertake hearings on a day-to-day basis in the Maratha reservation case following a plea made by petitioners challenging the constitutional validity of the Maharashtra law granting quota to the community in education and jobs.

The Apex court has asked all the counsels to submit and specify the time they need to argue. It will take up hearing on petitions now on July 15 and may pass an interim order on the matter.

The three-judge bench led by Justice L Nageswara Rao heard the petitions, including one challenging reservation benefit to postgraduate medical students from the Maratha community in admission for this academic year on Tuesday.

The court indicated that the petition challenging the validity of the law can be heard on a day-to-day basis following a plea from the petitioners. The court also seemed amenable to conduct physical hearings after senior advocate Shyam Divan insisted on it. Mukul Rohatgi, former attorney general of India, who is representing Maharashtra government, too supported the demand.

Petitioner Vinod Patil, in his plea, had demanded the case to be transferred to the five-judge bench. However, the court ruled that out in the current scenario.

Public works department (PWD) minister Ashok Chavan, who is heading a cabinet sub-committee formed to review progress of legal matters for Maratha reservation and take decisions, said the Apex court again refused to grant a stay on the law for reservation. “The petitioners had demanded a stay on reservation but the battery of senior lawyers led by Mukul Rohatgi for the state argued effectively,” said Chavan.

He said that the Apex court will now hear petitions on granting reservation benefits in admissions for postgraduate medical courses on July 15. “The state will fight to ensure that the students from the community will continue to get reservation benefits in admissions,” he said.

The erstwhile BJP-led state government has granted a 16% reservation to the Maratha community by enacting the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, in government jobs and education, in November 2018. The Act was upheld by the Bombay high court in June 2019, but it said that the quantum of 16% was not justifiable, and should be reduced to 12%-13%, as recommended by the State Backward Classes Commission in its report.

Later, it was challenged in the SC. On February 5, the SC, while hearing a bunch of petitions against Maratha reservation, refused to stay the high court order.

Recently, the state government reduced reservation quota to 12% for students from the Maratha community for junior college admissions from this academic year. The decision was taken following the order issued by the high court.

top news
US formally withdraws from WHO: Senator
US formally withdraws from WHO: Senator
Ready for CBI probe in gold smuggling case, says Kerala CM after removing top aide
Ready for CBI probe in gold smuggling case, says Kerala CM after removing top aide
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19
Kanpur’s controversial ex-SSP, entire Chaubeypur police station staff transferred
Kanpur’s controversial ex-SSP, entire Chaubeypur police station staff transferred
ICE guideline forces students enrolled in colleges holding online classes out of US
ICE guideline forces students enrolled in colleges holding online classes out of US
Jammu and Kashmir villager asked to pay Rs 10 crore for electricity he didn’t use!
Jammu and Kashmir villager asked to pay Rs 10 crore for electricity he didn’t use!
Hardik and Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi for Dhoni’s b’day
Hardik and Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi for Dhoni’s b’day
Ladakh: BRO expanding strategic Khardung La road amid face-off with China
Ladakh: BRO expanding strategic Khardung La road amid face-off with China
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In