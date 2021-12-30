Schools in Mumbai to remain shut until Jan 15, says BMC

mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) education department issued a circular announcing that schools across boards and mediums in Mumbai shall remain closed until January 15, 2021.

“Even as the number of Covid-19 in the city are under control, considering the second wave of the virus in other countries and the high number of cases in other states, it has been decided to keep schools in the city closed, until January 15, 2021. Schools and colleges of all mediums and managements in the city shall remain shut until then,” states the circular.

The schools that fall under the different consulates are allowed to start from January 18, 2021. “These schools would have to follow all the norms with respect to sanitation and safety of children and staff, as stated by the government from time to time,” it further reads.

Teachers said that it was a good move to not allow reopening of schools in the coming week. “Due to festivals and holidays, there is a lot of rush outside and there is a huge risk of contracting the virus. In such a situation it is better not to rush the reopening, as students can continue online learning for the next few days,” said the teacher of a south Mumbai-based school.

In November, the BMC announced that schools under its jurisdiction shall remain shut until December 31, 2020. Even as several schools in the state reopened from November 23 for Classes 9 to 12, those in the city still remain shut owing to the civic body’s decision. As per the data shared by the state education department, as on December 14, nearly eight lakh students were attending schools on a daily basis in the state, while over 15,000 schools were reopened over the last three weeks.

Thane zilla parishad schools prepare to reopen

The Thane zilla parishad on Tuesday released a circular asking schools to make preparations to reopen.

“We have asked all schools and junior colleges within Thane zilla parishad to ensure that basic preparations are made by the institutes for students and teachers. As per earlier circular, schools for Classes 9 to 12 were asked to remain shut till 31 December,” said Sheshrao Bade, education officer, Thane zilla parishad.

