Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
Mumbai News / Second cluster varsity all set to begin admissions

Second cluster varsity all set to begin admissions

mumbai Updated: Jun 12, 2020 00:28 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Almost a year after the state cabinet approved the formation of a second cluster university in the state and city, the Hyderabad Sind National Collegiate University (HSNCU) was launched on Thursday. HSNCU will be open for admission for the academic year of 2020-21 as a cluster university that will bring together Hassaram Rijhumal College of Commerce and Economics (HR College), Kishinchand Chellaram College (KC College) in Churchgate as well as Bombay Teachers’ Training College in Colaba (all of which are part of the HSNCU board).

The university was officially launched by Maharashtra governor and chancellor of state universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray along with minister of higher and technical education Uday Samant.

The first cluster university, Dr Homi Bhabha State University (HBSU), started admissions and operations in 2019-20. It brings together four existing colleges — the Institute of Science (ISc), Elphinstone College, Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics and Secondary Training (ST) College — all located in Fort and Churchgate.

“This university is a step towards greater global academic standards and eventually towards economic independence. It will open up curriculum reforms and more autonomy in designing of syllabi,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, provost of the university. He added that HSNCU designed the syllabi in consultation with industry experts and top academicians to ensure its students are industry and future ready.

Like HBSU, HSNCU too will introduce a range of integrated courses with options of interdisciplinary courses. “This university will allow horizontal mobility as well as creative options to students from all disciplines —commerce, humanities, science and economics,” said Hiranandani.

