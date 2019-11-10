Section 144 imposed, 40,000 cops on Mumbai streets

mumbai

As the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodha land dispute was announced on Saturday morning, section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code was imposed across the city by Mumbai Police. Police presence was visible, with more than 40,000 personnel on security bandobast. No untoward incident was reported on Saturday.

Deputy commissioner of police (operations) Pranay Ashok on Saturday morning issued the order prohibiting gathering or public meeting of five or more persons and processions of all kinds from 11am on Saturday to 11am on Sunday. The order has been issued to maintain law and order.

“We have put our 40,000 plus strong force on security bandobast and also additional forces such as State Reserve Police Forces and Rapid Action Force. They are strategically deployed in highly sensitive zones. Strong police presence will be seen in sensitive areas till Monday to avert any untoward incident, as Eid-e-Milad will be observed on Sunday. We are ready to handle any kind of situation,” Ashok said.

The city’s network of more than 5,000 CCTV cameras would be used to monitor activities across the city, and the police said they would also use their drone unit for air surveillance. Social media would also be monitored extensively to prevent spreading of fake news, said the police.

“We appeal to the people to maintain peace and help police in maintaining law and order. If any person is found indulging in any illegal activities the person would be dealt with strictest lawful action,” said Ashok.