e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

Section 144 imposed, 40,000 cops on Mumbai streets

mumbai Updated: Nov 10, 2019 00:24 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustantimes
         

As the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodha land dispute was announced on Saturday morning, section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code was imposed across the city by Mumbai Police. Police presence was visible, with more than 40,000 personnel on security bandobast. No untoward incident was reported on Saturday.

Deputy commissioner of police (operations) Pranay Ashok on Saturday morning issued the order prohibiting gathering or public meeting of five or more persons and processions of all kinds from 11am on Saturday to 11am on Sunday. The order has been issued to maintain law and order.

“We have put our 40,000 plus strong force on security bandobast and also additional forces such as State Reserve Police Forces and Rapid Action Force. They are strategically deployed in highly sensitive zones. Strong police presence will be seen in sensitive areas till Monday to avert any untoward incident, as Eid-e-Milad will be observed on Sunday. We are ready to handle any kind of situation,” Ashok said.

The city’s network of more than 5,000 CCTV cameras would be used to monitor activities across the city, and the police said they would also use their drone unit for air surveillance. Social media would also be monitored extensively to prevent spreading of fake news, said the police.

“We appeal to the people to maintain peace and help police in maintaining law and order. If any person is found indulging in any illegal activities the person would be dealt with strictest lawful action,” said Ashok.

top news
Can’t form government in Maharashtra on our own, BJP tells Governor Koshyari
Can’t form government in Maharashtra on our own, BJP tells Governor Koshyari
NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with Hindu, Muslim leaders after Ayodhya verdict
NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with Hindu, Muslim leaders after Ayodhya verdict
BJP releases first list of candidates for Jharkhand elections
BJP releases first list of candidates for Jharkhand elections
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Fish with ‘human-like’ face spotted in China. Viral video creeps people out
Fish with ‘human-like’ face spotted in China. Viral video creeps people out
‘As American as a blond-haired girl’: US-born IS bride appeals to come home
‘As American as a blond-haired girl’: US-born IS bride appeals to come home
Ayodhya Verdict | No untoward incident reported in Ayodhya, tight security continues
Ayodhya Verdict | No untoward incident reported in Ayodhya, tight security continues
trending topics
Cyclone BulbulUddhav ThackeraySalman KhanShah Rukh KhanDSSSB Admit cardAnushka SharmaWhatsApp FeatureShiv SenaAyodhya verdict

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News