Security guard electrocuted in Kalyan school basement

mumbai

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 00:50 IST

A 39-year-old man, who worked as security guard at Dwarka Vidyamandir in Kalyan, died after getting electrocuted in the school’s flooded basement on Thursday. The Kolsewadi police have registered a case of accidental death case.

HT visited the school on the day of the incident, but found that the school gates were shut. School authorities refused to comment on the incident.

Rakesh Dhone was a resident of Nandivli and had been working in the school for the past three years. On Thursday morning, he went to the basement to help with water-proofing work. “Water often gets collected in the school’s basement and so water-proofing work was going on. On the day of the incident, the basement was flooded and Dhone went there to help out. During this, he came in contact with a live wire and got electrocuted. We are investigating whether there was any negligence,” said Dutta Gode, investigating officer, Kolsewadi police station.

According to a faculty member, the students had left for home by the time the incident took place. “Students left early as it was Children’s Day. The repair work is usually carried out during vacation, but this time, they were doing it despite the school being open. However, as students do not go to the basement, there was no risk to them,” said the faculty member.

This is the second such incident this month. A 21-year-old man, Jayesh Ambre, died after getting electrocuted near a water tank in Anand Vishwa Gurukul School, Thane. He had turned on the motor switch with wet hands, police had said. An accidental case was registered at the Naupada police station.