Segregate waste from today or it won’t be collected: KDMC

From today, if you don’t segregate your household garbage before the civic body collects it, it will remain at your doorstep.

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) chief Govind Bodke has asked the solid waste management department to refuse collection of non-segregated waste from homes, shops and other establishments.

This is for the second time this year that KDMC is imposing the practice of segregating waste at its source.

In May, KDMC had given an ultimatum to the residents of Kalyan-Dombivli and warned of legal action if they failed to segregate waste at their end. But the warning fizzled out.

To ensure that residents take its warning seriously this time, KDMC issued notices to all the housing societies in its jurisdiction to segregate waste from December 1.

“We have directed the residents to segregate their own waste and asked shops and societies to use separate bins for dry and wet waste. Every society must use green, blue and red colour before being sent to the landfill,” said Prasad Thakur, assistant public relations officer, KDMC.

The new direction from the civic body also implies to hawkers and vendors in the twin cities.

Housing societies spread over 5,000 sq metres or more will have to treat waste on their premises. KDMC will collect wet waste every day and dry waste on Thursdays and Sundays.

However, residents said KDMC is ill-equipped to collect and dispose of segregated waste.

“Ours is a big society and I have been segregating waste for the past one year. I have seen the KDMC workers mix the waste while dumping it into vans. My efforts are wasted,” said Pushpa Nair, 34, a resident of Guru Atman, Gauripada.

