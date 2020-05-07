e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Senior IAS officer posted at Mantralaya tests positive

Senior IAS officer posted at Mantralaya tests positive

mumbai Updated: May 07, 2020 23:55 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

A senior IAS officer posted at Mantralaya tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. She was working as secretary of a department and has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital.

The bureaucrat was a member of the task force on Covid-19.

“She is still asymptomatic but since she was on the field and considering the possibility of having been exposed to someone who was infected, it was decided to get her tested,” said a senior official.

Many senior bureaucrats posted at Mantralaya have now also decided to self-quarantine.

Before this, four housekeeping staff of Mantralaya had tested positive on April 27, following which the state government had disinfected Mantralaya, and the new administrative building, on April 29 and 30. Consequently, both the buildings and all the government offices there were also closed on both the days.

The cleaning staff are employees of a private firm that has been appointed for housekeeping activities.

Since the cleaning staff were posted at the relief and rehabilitation department, many officers got tested, but all their reports were negative.

top news
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
In Covid-19 crisis, France to aid India’s most vulnerable with 200 million euros
In Covid-19 crisis, France to aid India’s most vulnerable with 200 million euros
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news