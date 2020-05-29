e-paper
SevenHills nurse assaulted in Wadala, three booked

SevenHills nurse assaulted in Wadala, three booked

mumbai Updated: May 29, 2020 23:58 IST
Hindustantimes
         

Three members of a family were booked by Wadala police on Friday for assaulting a 21-year-old nurse working with SevenHills Hospital in Andheri (East) with a wooden bat. According to Wadala police, the incident took place on May 24 after the nurse scolded the 10-year-old daughter of her neighbour for stopping the nurse’s two-and-a-half-year-old nephew from entering the house saying he would spread Covid-19.

The minor was stopped because the nurse was working at a hospital which was treating Covid-19 patients, said police officers. “When the neighbour, Ahmed, heard his daughter being scolded, he came out, abused the nurse and told her that it was because of her that the virus was spreading. Later Ahmed’s wife Hajra and daughter came out and assaulted her,” said a police officer.

The accused pulled her hair and banged her head against a wall, then Ahmed got a bat from his house and hit the nurse. The nurse suffered injuries to the right side of her head and admitted to KEM Hospital till Friday, added the officer.

Shahaji Shinde, senior inspector at Wadala police station, said, “We had initially registered a non-cognisable offence after her mother complained. On Friday, the nurse came to the police station and recorded her statement. We have registered an FIR under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 504 (intentional insult, and thereby provoking any person, intending or knowing it to be likely that such provocation will cause him to break the public peace), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and are investigating the case.”

After the nurse shared her video with head injuries on Twitter, BJP MLA Ram Kadam tweeted the video which went viral on social media.

