Sex racket at Andheri hotel busted, 1 held

mumbai

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 23:27 IST

The Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrested a 36-year-old woman for forcing two women — an Indian citizen and a foreign national — into prostitution.

In its effort to crackdown on immoral elements in the society, the enforcement wing of crime branch registered its fourth case within a week against human traffickers. So far, seven traffickers have been arrested and 17 girls, who were lured with job opportunities in movies and television shows, have been rescued.

The police said the arrested accused is identified as Prabha Prabeer Mandi alias Sony, 36, a resident of Vile Parle (West). The police added that the raid was conducted on Saturday at Hotel Sahar Garden, near Marol Metro station, Andheri (East).

A case has been registered under section 370 (3) (trafficking of minor) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3 (keeping a brothel), 4 (living on the earnings of prostitution) and 5 (taking person for the sake of prostitution) of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

“Investigators had arranged a dummy customer and contacted Sony, who is the mediator to reach the women. The dummy customer sought a Russian woman, which Sony accepted. She also shared photos of the woman. Accordingly, two women were sent — a 30-year-old Russian and a 24-year-old Indian. The charge for the Russian woman was ₹25,000 and for the Indian woman was ₹15,000,” said a police officer.

During investigation, police found that the demand for foreign nationals was high on the eve of New Year.