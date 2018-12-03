Sharad Pawar meets Narayan Rane, sparks buzz about political realignment

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane at his residence in Sindhurdurg district of Konkan on Monday, giving rise to speculation that the latter was tapping the NCP for his latest political move ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Rane had quit the Congress to join the BJP last year. He is, however, unhappy with the BJP as he was not made a minister in the state cabinet and instead offered a Rajya Sabha nomination.

The veteran politician did not formally join the BJP and instead launched his own political outfit, Maharashtra Swabhimani Paksha. None of Rane’s followers, including his two sons, former MP Nilesh Rane and sitting Congress legislator Nitesh Rane have joined the BJP.

The meeting between Pawar and Rane lasted for more than an hour in the afternoon. Both Rane and NCP leaders, however, said the meet was informal.

“Pawarsaheb is touring Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, Mr Rane is from there. He invited Pawarsaheb for an informal visit as it’s on the way. It’s too premature to read politics into this,’’ said state NCP president Jayant Patil. Rane also told mediapersons in Konkan that this was not a political meeting.

But there is speculation that Nilesh Rane could be seeking ticket from the NCP or their support to contest the Ratnagiri-Sindhurdurg Lok Sabha constituency that he lost to Sena’s Vinayak Raut in 2014. If BJP and Sena have an alliance, this seat will go to Sena, leaving Nilesh without a home constituency.

Nitesh Rane, who was present at the meeting told HT that while the meeting was informal, it could have a political fallout. “Neither my brother nor I are planning to join NCP or contest on their party ticket as we have our party. However, the decision on whom our party could align with is still open and not a foregone conclusion.’’

He added that MSP was looking at contesting seats in the upcoming polls in the state but the decision on the quantum of seats would be decided by December end following a state wide survey the party had undertaken.

A senior NCP politician said that since Congress did not have a candidate from here post Rane’s exit, it was willing to align with Rane indirectly for this Lok Sabha seat or hand over the constituency to NCP.

“Congress state president Ashok Chavan has talked about this with NCP chief. Congress priority is to bring down BJP’s Lok Sabha tally even if this requires the party to take back or align with former rebels,” said the NCP functionary.

A tie-up between Rane and NCP would help both to support each other in the bid to win the two Lok Sabha seats here. NCP’s former minister Sunil Tatkare is likely to contest from the the adjoining Raigad constituency.

BJP’s revenue minister Chandrakant Patil, when asked to comment on this development, only said that Rane was a smart politician, who would take an “appropriate decision”.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 18:58 IST