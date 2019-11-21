Shirdi Airport still shut over low visibility

mumbai

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 00:44 IST

Shirdi Airport was shut for operations for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday. The airport that handles 28 flight movements daily has been shut since November 14 due to low visibility.

According to Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials, the airport has no instrument landing system for aircraft operations, which means all flights operate based on a visual approach.

An AAI official said, “Haze, which is a result of prolonged monsoon in the state, is the reason for poor visibility.”

Flights from Shirdi airport fly to Mumbai, Delhi, Indore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. Currently, Alliance Air, SpiceJet and IndiGo operate at the airport which was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind on October 1, 2017.

Airport director Deepak Shastri said, “The airport will remain shut until the visibility increases to 5km.” He further added, “We are working on having instrument-based landing system for aircraft so they can operate even when visibility drops to 2.5km. We aim to commence this facility by January.”

The airport currently is also undergoing runway extension work and plans to have night landing facility by the year, enabling the services of the wide-bodied aircraft, thus increasing footfall. It currently accommodates the Airbus A320 and Boeing B737. Shirdi airport has a footfall of around 2,000 passengers daily.

The work for the expansion of the existing runway at the Shirdi airport from 2,500 metres to 3,200 metres along with the night landing facility was initially to be completed in April.