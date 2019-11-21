e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

Shirdi Airport still shut over low visibility

mumbai Updated: Nov 21, 2019 00:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Shirdi Airport was shut for operations for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday. The airport that handles 28 flight movements daily has been shut since November 14 due to low visibility.

According to Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials, the airport has no instrument landing system for aircraft operations, which means all flights operate based on a visual approach.

An AAI official said, “Haze, which is a result of prolonged monsoon in the state, is the reason for poor visibility.”

Flights from Shirdi airport fly to Mumbai, Delhi, Indore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. Currently, Alliance Air, SpiceJet and IndiGo operate at the airport which was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind on October 1, 2017.

Airport director Deepak Shastri said, “The airport will remain shut until the visibility increases to 5km.” He further added, “We are working on having instrument-based landing system for aircraft so they can operate even when visibility drops to 2.5km. We aim to commence this facility by January.”

The airport currently is also undergoing runway extension work and plans to have night landing facility by the year, enabling the services of the wide-bodied aircraft, thus increasing footfall. It currently accommodates the Airbus A320 and Boeing B737. Shirdi airport has a footfall of around 2,000 passengers daily.

The work for the expansion of the existing runway at the Shirdi airport from 2,500 metres to 3,200 metres along with the night landing facility was initially to be completed in April.

top news
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
BHU Muslim Sanskrit teacher row: Fresh protests in favour of Firoz Khan
BHU Muslim Sanskrit teacher row: Fresh protests in favour of Firoz Khan
trending topics
HTLS 2019UPSC Result 2019Sabyasachi MukherjeeXiaomi Mi Band 3iPM ModiAnkhiyon Se Goli MareBSNL

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News