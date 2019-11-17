‘Signal failures caused 14,351 rail disruptions in four years’

mumbai

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 00:00 IST

As many as 14,351 incidents of disruption on the Central and Western Railways (CR and WR) over the past four years were caused by signal failures, a response to a right to information (RTI) query revealed. According to the response, 9,847 of these incidents took place on the CR line, while 4,504 took place on the WR line between January 2016 to September 2019.

The RTI query was filed by activist Sameer Zaveri. “As a result of signal failures and rail fractures, suburban local services are frequently delayed for a minimum of 10 minutes. This results in crowding at railway platforms and overcrowding in the train compartments. The Railway ministry should take this seriously,” said Zaveri. Further, both zonal railways witnessed 416 incidents of rail fractures this year — 323 on the CR and 93 on the WR. The WR saw 2,460 incidents of engine failure in electric- and diesel-operated outstation trains.

CR, in its response, said there has been a 12 per cent reduction in signal failures after modifications in the signalling system. It added that the railways are using ultrasound methods to detect flaws on tracks and prevent rail fractures. “In order to reduce signal failures, modern technology signalling and monitoring systems are being provided at railway stations. We have improved the track renewal work to reduce rail fractures. Tracks are inspected every day to detect any incipient cracks,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, CR.

HT tried to contact the WR spokesperson through phone calls, but he could not be reached till the time of going to press.