Societies use small space to launch big ideas during Covid-19 shutdown

mumbai

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:12 IST

While most plush housing societies and gated communities have imposed strict restrictions for movement of people, social distancing is tough in 10x10 rooms in chawls. However, Dinesh Gosavi and a bunch of residents are ensuring compliance – awareness to disinfection – in the congested chawls of Saki Naka.

“As people used to venture out in groups to buy vegetables, a few of us decided to take charge and started ensuring that people don’t come out in groups. We took a microphone and a speaker and made announcements in our respective lanes. This has been effective because people know that we are vigilant all the time as we live on the premises,” said Gosavi, who runs a transport business and is a resident of Sainath co-operative housing society in Saki Naka.

After the government declared a discount on rationed goods, long queues were seen outside rationing shops in the neighbourhood. “We came up with the idea of issuing coupons to people on a daily basis in morning, afternoon and evening shifts. We issue coupons to a few families who can then go in the designated time and get their essentials,” he said.

Two nearby housing societies - Shivner and Shivdarshan – have asked their members to give their orders to designated volunteers. “If people go out and break the rule without a genuine reason, we have told them that they won’t be allowed to return to the society,” said Nilesh Mahajan a local activist.