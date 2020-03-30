e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Societies use small space to launch big ideas during Covid-19 shutdown

Societies use small space to launch big ideas during Covid-19 shutdown

mumbai Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:12 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

While most plush housing societies and gated communities have imposed strict restrictions for movement of people, social distancing is tough in 10x10 rooms in chawls. However, Dinesh Gosavi and a bunch of residents are ensuring compliance – awareness to disinfection – in the congested chawls of Saki Naka.

“As people used to venture out in groups to buy vegetables, a few of us decided to take charge and started ensuring that people don’t come out in groups. We took a microphone and a speaker and made announcements in our respective lanes. This has been effective because people know that we are vigilant all the time as we live on the premises,” said Gosavi, who runs a transport business and is a resident of Sainath co-operative housing society in Saki Naka.

After the government declared a discount on rationed goods, long queues were seen outside rationing shops in the neighbourhood. “We came up with the idea of issuing coupons to people on a daily basis in morning, afternoon and evening shifts. We issue coupons to a few families who can then go in the designated time and get their essentials,” he said.

Two nearby housing societies - Shivner and Shivdarshan – have asked their members to give their orders to designated volunteers. “If people go out and break the rule without a genuine reason, we have told them that they won’t be allowed to return to the society,” said Nilesh Mahajan a local activist.

top news
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Telangana cuts salaries to overcome financial crisis
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Telangana cuts salaries to overcome financial crisis
Noida DM goes on leave after CM Yogi’s cutting remarks at Covid-19 meet
Noida DM goes on leave after CM Yogi’s cutting remarks at Covid-19 meet
With 25 fresh cases, Delhi coronavirus numbers climb to 97
With 25 fresh cases, Delhi coronavirus numbers climb to 97
BMC makes U-turn on cremation order for coronavirus dead after minister intervenes
BMC makes U-turn on cremation order for coronavirus dead after minister intervenes
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
Fever heatmaps hint turning point in US’ Covid-19 cases soon: JP Morgan analysts
Fever heatmaps hint turning point in US’ Covid-19 cases soon: JP Morgan analysts
Microsoft 365 subscriptions to replace Office 365 starting April 21
Microsoft 365 subscriptions to replace Office 365 starting April 21
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news