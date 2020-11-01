e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Son-in-law sets house on fire in Mulund, near Mumbai; family suffers burns

Son-in-law sets house on fire in Mulund, near Mumbai; family suffers burns

mumbai Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 22:56 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
         

Mulund police on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old man after he set his in-law’s residence on fire. His brother-in-law sustained 35% burn injuries, while the victim’s parents, two sisters-in-law and five-year-old nephew who were present in the house at the time of incident, sustained minor burn injuries.

According to police, the accused, Rahul Shankar Pol wanted to take revenge from his wife, Arati after she refused to stay with him and returned to her parent’s residence in Indira Nagar area in Mulund (West) a few days ago. Pol has been arrested under the charges of attempt to murder and he is in police custody till November 5.

Police said Pol is a tailor and worked in a shop when he came in contact with Arati. They got married around a year ago. Pol and Arati lived for a few months in Dharavi and later shifted to Nallasopara. The accused later started his tailoring shop with the help of his in-laws.

Pol has several past cases of house break-in and body offences. He often assaulted his wife under influence of alcohol. Arati had complained in the local police station at Nallasopara area, said senior inspector Ravi Sardesai of the Mulund police station. Due to the repeated harassment, she returned to her parent’s residence, said an officer.

The incident occurred between the intervening night of October 25 and 26 when the family was asleep. Pol poured petrol on the door and set it on fire. Pol’s brother-in-law Prakash Kanaujia who was sleeping near the door sustained 35% burn injuries, while his two sister-in-laws Bharati and Pooja and 5-year-old nephew sustained minor injuries, said Sardesai.

