Soon, find out how liveable is Thane

After the cleanliness survey, Thane residents will soon know how liveable their city is.

Thane which is struggling to provide sufficient civic transport buses, manage its solid waste and sewage and control the increasing air pollution level, will now be marked on its public amenities, governance, economic growth and public readressal system. The ranking will be done under the City Liveability Index undertaken by the urban development ministry of the Government of India.

The Thane Municipal Corporation will start collecting data from each of its departments for the parameters mentioned in this survey. The data will be submitted to the government before April 10.

In June last year, the Centre launched the initiative to rank the quality of life through the City Liveability Index across India. Thane is among the 116 cities which will be judged in the survey. The survey will tell you where your city stands in terms of quality of life and the standard of its public amenities, the city’s public transport, the air you breathe and the quality of health and education system. The cities selected are those with a population of more than one million each.

Sunil Chavan, additional municipal commissioner, said, “A workshop to decide the framework for the survey was held in Delhi this month. It was decided that we will have to provide the information on all the civic amenities in the city before April 10. Next week, I will meet the TMC department officials and other government agencies in the city. We will start collecting the data under each of the category in the survey.”

He added that since many agencies are involved, the data collection might take at least a month.

The cities will be assessed on a comprehensive set of 79 parameters in 15 categories including public transport, education and health care, mobility, employment opportunities, emergency response, grievance redressal, pollution, availability of open spaces and culture.

Talking about the challenges which the city faces, Chavan added, “The city lacks in many aspects — mainly in the public buses. The city needs 720 buses, but we have around 300. Apart from these, we also lag in sewage treatment and solid waste management. The increasing particulate pollutants at the traffic junctions too are a cause of concern.”

Chavan added that the municipal corporation though plans to start 24x7 water supply and smart meters, the supply at present needs a lot of improvement.

He added that the survey will be helpful for the city. Based on the ranking, the corporation will get help from the government wherever needed. “We can get grants or technical support to improve in these sectors after the survey.”

TMC still backward in providing amenities, activist

The city might be marching towards smart city. But, it is still lagging behind in terms of providing public amenities. Activists Chandrahas Tawade said, “The transport system in the city is completely mismanaged and has failed to meet the needs of the population. The flyovers constructed along the highways are unplanned and lead to more congestion. The standard of civic education too is pathetic which is evident in the decreasing number of students in civic schools. The corporation has failed to develop its reserved plot. The city can improve its ranking if all government agencies work towards improving the amenities.”