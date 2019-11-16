e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

Sotheby’s 2nd live auction sees no record; major artworks find no takers

mumbai Updated: Nov 16, 2019 00:22 IST
Dipanjan Sinha & Cherylann Mollan
Dipanjan Sinha & Cherylann Mollan
Hindustantimes
         

The mood was muted at Sotheby’s second live auction in Mumbai, held at the Taj Mahal Palace on Friday. While last year’s event saw furious bidding and a new record set for the artist Amrita Sher-Girl (The Little Girl in Blue went for ₹18.69 crore), there were no such records this time around.

One of the art works leading the auction — VS Gaitonde’s untitled oil-on-canvas from 1974, from the private collection of actor and society doyenne Sabira Merchant and husband Chotu Merchant — remained unsold. It features five orbs suspended in space like planets.

There was some excitement as bids reached ₹19.5 crore, but then they went no further and its reserve price had been higher, so it remained unsold.

Final bids were lower than expected for a lot of works. “That’s not a surprise, given the current economic situation,” said gallerist Ritu Prakash Desai.

Of the 61 lots on the block, including an FN Souza, a Bhupen Khakhar and a rare Husain, as well as sculptures and architectural drawings, about 20% were left unsold, said Yamini Mehta, deputy chairperson for Indian and South Asian Art at Sotheby’s. “The auction showed there’s interest for works that are fresh to the market and well-priced,” she added.

FN Souza’s The Last Supper, which has been at Japan’s Glenbarra museum for the two decades, sold for ₹5.6 crore, just above its upper estimate of ₹5 crore. The second-highest sum of the night was brought in by Bhupen Khakhar’s Tiger and Stag, which fetched ₹4.1 crore — below its upper estimate of ₹5 crore. Khakhar’s watercolour and ink on paper, Preparatory Study for The Celebration of Guru Jayanti, was sold for ₹70 lakh.

“The Gaitonde attracted considerable interest ahead of the sale, but ultimately the painting didn’t find a buyer during tonight’s auction. There is interest in the work from collectors, and we hope to be able to offer it privately after the sale,” a statement from Sotheby’s said.

(Prices cited are not inclusive of buyer’s premium)
top news
Longest bad air spell in 2 years, Supreme Court seeks answers
Longest bad air spell in 2 years, Supreme Court seeks answers
Government may hike bank deposit insurance cover: Nirmala Sitharaman
Government may hike bank deposit insurance cover: Nirmala Sitharaman
Open, investment-friendly economy in India, says PM Modi
Open, investment-friendly economy in India, says PM Modi
Lured into job opportunity, woman raped by 5 in Noida park
Lured into job opportunity, woman raped by 5 in Noida park
‘Severe’ air persists for fourth day but MPs, officials skip key pollution meet
‘Severe’ air persists for fourth day but MPs, officials skip key pollution meet
Roger Stone, Donald Trump’s associate and friend, guilty of lying to Congress
Roger Stone, Donald Trump’s associate and friend, guilty of lying to Congress
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News