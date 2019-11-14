Sotheby’s back with a Gaitonde, Hussain, Souza

mumbai

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 00:34 IST

After its maiden live auction in Mumbai last year, which set a record price for the artist Amrita Sher-Gil in the country (The Little Girl in Blue went for ₹18.69 crore), Sotheby’s is back for its second Boundless: India sale.

The 61 lots on the block this time span paintings, drawings, sculptures and architectural drawings, “featuring the “best and the boldest of South Asian contemporary art,” according to Yamini Mehta, deputy chairperson of Sotheby’s India.

Headlining the sale is a never-before-seen painting by India’s modern master VS Gaitonde, from the private collection of actor and society doyenne Sabira Merchant and husband Chotu Merchant. The untitled work from 1974 is expected to fetch between ₹21 crore and ₹28 crore.

The work was acquired by the Merchants in 1975, a time when India was at the cusp of entering the atomic and space age, and features five orbs suspended in space like planets.

The spotlight is also on nine rare works by one of India’s most influential 20th-century artists, Bhupen Khakhar. In June, Khakhar’s Two Men in Benaras (1982) sold for a record $3.2 million at a Sotheby’s auction in London.

The Khakhar collection at the Mumbai auction is led by Tiger and Stag, last seen in the artist’s retrospectives at the Tate Modern in London and expected to fetch between ₹3 crore and ₹5 crore.

The auction will also feature celebrated Indian works back from foreign shores. These include FN Souza’s Last Supper (1990), which comes here from Japan’s Glenbarra Art Museum where it has been for two decades. Other works on display include a rare painting by MF Hussain titled Blue Boy on Tree Top, Sudhir Patwardhan’s Cyclist, ink and pencil drawings by RK Laxman and architectural drawings from the Mumbai-based architectural firm Ditchburn, Mistri and Bedwar, which showcases the original sketches of some of Mumbai’s most iconic buildings — including the Metro cinema, the Army & Navy Building and HSBC Bank.

(Prices cited are not inclusive of buyer’s premium)

What: Boundless: India

WHEN: For public viewing: November 14 and 15, 11.30 am to 3 pm; Sale: November 15, 7.30 pm onwards

WHERE: The Ballroom, The Taj Mahal Palace, Colaba

Entry is free