South Mumbai doctor hurt in fight with neighbour after he splashes water on him during car wash

A 64-year-old doctor from Malabar Hill suffered a fracture to his arm, and several bruises, after a scuffle with his 40-year-old neighbour, on whom he accidentally splashed water while washing his car.

The Malabar Hill police booked the accused on Tuesday.

According to the Malabar Hill police, the victim, Dr Ajay Nakashe, a resident of Vidya Apartments located on Babulnath Road in Malabar Hill, was washing his car in the parking lot at 7am on January 2, when the incident occurred. While he was splashing water on his car with a bucket, some of it accidentally fell on a passerby, Chirag Ramesh Shah, a businessman, who is also a resident of the building. An officer said Shah, who was going to work, was irked as Nakashe did not apologise to him.

A verbal spat ensued, which turned into a scuffle within seconds. Dyaneshwar Chavan, deputy commissioner of police (zone 2), said Shah, who was physically stronger of the two, in a fit of rage, pushed Nakashe who fell to the ground. “Nakashe suffered a fracture to his right arm and bruises on his face and body. He was then hospitalised.”

After he was discharged on Tuesday, Nakashe approached the Malabar Hill police station and a complaint was lodged against Shah. “We have registered a case against Shah for voluntarily causing grievous hurt under section 325 of the IPC,” said an officer.

He said as the offence is bailable, the police were required to send a notice to Shah to be present before them to record his statement. “We sent a notice to Shah on Wednesday and are waiting for him to record his statement. The men have been neighbours for years and may have engaged in a fight in the past. We are finding out what the conflict really was .”

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 18:57 IST