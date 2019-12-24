SPJIMR placement season ends, highest offer increases by 10%

mumbai

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 18:25 IST

The annual placement season for the SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) in Andheri concluded recently which saw the highest annual salary offered increase by almost 10%.

A final-year management student from the 2020 PGDM batch has been offered a package of ₹51 lakh per annum, as opposed the highest package of ₹46.5 lakh offered last season. Experts and officials from the institute have attributed this increase to ‘high degree of industry integration and consequent curriculum relevance’.

“One of the most commendable aspects this year is the large number of pre-placement offers (PPOs) made to our students after their autumn internship projects and their record conversion rate. The placement outcome helps validate the relevance of our curriculum that strives to balance the short-term and long-term needs of our students,” said Sajeev A George, chairperson of the PGDM course.

The average annual salary for the batch has been recorded at ₹26.36 lakh per annum, a 15.1% growth over last year. The median annual salary stood at ₹25 lakh, and over 86% of the 238 participants secured offers of over ₹20 lakh per annum.

A statement released by the institute highlighted that 122 companies participated in the placement process, rolling out over 300 offers to 238 students of the PGDM course. “Despite challenging market conditions, a total of 44 new recruiters were on campus at SPJIMR offering aspirational roles across multiple functions,” said an official from the institute.

Maximum offers seemed to come from the FMCG sector which constituted around 23% of the jobs offered, followed by the e-commerce sector which made up 22% of the jobs. Companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, Uber, Ola Cabs, Swiggy, Go-MMT, Cloudtail, Grofers, Ninjacart were the ones visiting the campus among other, said the institute’s placement report.