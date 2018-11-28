Staff of 5-star hotel spa in Mumbai held for molesting UK national

A 29-year-old employee of a spa in a five-star hotel in Sahar was arrested on Monday for allegedly molesting a 34-year-old UK national.

According to the Sahar police, the incident took place on Saturday. “She had gone to the spa in the hotel. While giving her a massage, the accused, Vijay Mahavir Tak, touched her inappropriately. She felt uncomfortable and left from there. As she is new to the city, she had to figure out how to file a complaint,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

The woman on Saturday wrote an email to the Mumbai Police. “She elaborated on the incident, after which the Sahar police station registered a first information report,” said the officer.

The police took her statement and a team was sent to look for the accused. “He was arrested from the hotel,” said another officer, adding, “Tak has been booked under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code.”

Tak was produced in a local court and has been remanded in judicial custody.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 00:15 IST