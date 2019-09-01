Stage is set to welcome Ganesha in Thane

mumbai

With Ganeshotsav a day away, hectic preparations are on in full swing to welcome the elephant-headed god.

Residents are shopping, travelling to their home town and decorating their houses.

More than 1 lakh households in Thane, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Ambernath regions will get Ganesh idols home this year. This includes 1,220 sarvajanik idols in these cities.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and the police have made preparations for a smooth Ganeshotsav. More than 3,000 policemen have been deployed at various spots across the district. Special squads have been formed to handle security.

The TMC has made provisions for several immersion spots, artificial lakes and idol donation centres across Thane.

“We have built artificial lakes in various spots across the city. Residents should make use of them. We are in the process of filling up all potholes, residents can tweet or complaint to us about bad roads. We will ensure they are filled,” said Sandeep Malvi, public relations officer, TMC.

A group of students from Japan will be in VPM’s Joshi-Bedekar College to experience the festival. This is part of their study tour. “The 16 students from Kyoto Sangyo University will visit the city as part of cultural exchange programme,” said Vijay Bedekar, president of Vidya Prasarak Mandal (VPM).

Immersion points have been readied at Kolshet ghat, Kopri and Parsik Retibunder.

“Although authorities claim they are making all efforts to fill potholes, the road leading to the immersion ghat at Kolshet is pothole-ridden. It will be chaotic if repair work is not done,” said Jaydev Rupnar, resident of Kolshet.

