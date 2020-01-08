Stale bread served in Shatabdi Exp, IRCTC suspends staff

mumbai

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 00:36 IST

The Indian Rail Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) suspended it’s onboard catering supervisor and served termination notice to the authorised caterer of the Mumbai- Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express, after passengers, on Tuesday, complained of stale bread and butter being served for breakfast.

Passengers registered official complaints with IRCTC and also took on social media to complain about the food.

“Disgusting breakfast being served by the catering team of Shatabdi Express - 12009. The staff deliberately served expired food products during the meals. It can’t get more pathetic than this. The authorities are not bothered about health issues,” tweeted @Aturane88.

Passengers registered complaints stating the entire coach was served stale bread. Some even found fungus on the bread that was served.

“I have been travelling in Shatabdi express for 18 years and never had any bad experience. However, this morning, I saw the bread had expired. Many other passengers also raised this issue,” said passenger Himang Bhatt.

He further said, “Some passengers even spotted fungus on the bread. We officially registered a complaint. IRCTC was quick to respond and officers got in the train at Vadodara station to inspect,” said passenger Bhatt.

IRCTC has stated that they will begin a drive to inspect the food being served in the outstation train.

“The onboard catering supervisor was suspended and a termination notice to caterers was served. We will also launch a drive to check the meals and the quality of food being served in the train,” said Rahul Himalayan, general manager, western zone, IRCTC.

Earlier in October 2017, 26 passengers including a six-year-old were admitted to a Chiplun hospital with food poisoning, after having a meal while onboard Tejas Express that operated between Mumbai and Goa.