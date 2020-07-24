State allows existing housing societies to continue until new body is elected

mumbai

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 00:09 IST

The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to allow existing cooperative housing societies to continue until a new body is elected. The decision is only applicable to housing societies with up to 250 members.

The decision was taken by the state cabinet, considering the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

The government has postponed elections of housing societies three times this year, in the backdrop of the health crisis. This move allows societies to conduct elections whenever it is comfortable for them, and until then, the existing body will continue to manage the affairs, officials said.

The cabinet has also decided to offer housing societies an extension of five months, till December 31, to complete the audit of society books. The decision applies to all cooperative societies such as banks, sugar, dairy, etc. According to the existing rules, societies are required to complete their financial audit by July, four months after completion of the financial year.

The state government has also allowed all cooperative societies, including housing societies, to conduct their annual general body meeting by March 31, 2021. This was done considering the possibility of active members losing their membership if they are unable to attend the meeting due to the Covid-19 situation.

According to section 27 of the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960, an active member can cast his vote to elect a cooperative body. However, he or she has to attend the annual general body meeting at least once in a five-year term to be eligible to vote.