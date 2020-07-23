e-paper
State Assembly speaker's staffer tests positive

State Assembly speaker’s staffer tests positive

mumbai Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Maharashtra legislative Assembly speaker Nana Patole’s officer on special duty (OSD) tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, along with two of his family members.

The state legislature secretariat has decided to screen the remaining employees in Patole’s office. The speaker’s office has been sanitised and the OSD’s cabin has been sealed.

“I have not come in contact with the officer for the last few days and have no symptoms. However, if the need arises, I will get myself tested,” Patole said.

“More than 17 employees, including a few police personnel, have been infected so far. A clerk-cum-typist succumbed to the infection. Though Patole held a meeting on Tuesday with his staff members, the OSD was not present. There is no need for mass testing of the staff,” said an official from Vidhan Bhavan.

