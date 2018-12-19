Top bureaucrats of Maharashtra government to check the ground reality of mangroves

Top bureaucrats of the state government will now ensure protection of mangroves.

A government resolution (GR) released by the administrative wing of the forest department earlier this week announced the formation of an executive committee chaired by the additional chief secretary (revenue), principal secretary (environment) and forest secretary as members, and the additional principal chief conservator of forest (APCCF) of the state mangrove cell as the member secretary.

The committee will oversee directions passed by the Bombay high court (HC) in its landmark order from September 17, directing a total freeze towards mangrove destruction and to safeguarding mangrove trees across Maharashtra. “The secretaries of these three departments shall be overall in charge for ensuring total compliance with the directions issued under this order,” said the HC bench of Justices Abhay Oka and Riyaz Chagla.

The petitioner in the HC matter said the decision makes things easier for environmentalists. “Earlier, government departments would pass the buck, but with the formation of this new committee, the process will be more centralised. If we are not happy with the functioning of the state committee, instead of going to the HC, we now have an intermediate step, as these three officers on this board are directly connected to mangroves,” said Debi Goenka, executive trustee, Conservation Action Trust.

The primary responsibility of the committee will be to monitor the functioning of the state mangroves committee constituted by the state on October 16, consisting of 22 members (headed by the Konkan commissioner), to address mangrove destruction, restoration and overall preservation along all Konkan districts.

“As secretaries from three separate departments are part of this board, there was confusion over who will monitor or coordinate the meetings simultaneously,” said Virendra Tiwari, APCCF (Mantralaya), forest department. “So we decided that the APCCF mangrove cell, which is also a member of the state committee, will convene and coordinate meetings, exchange information and issue necessary guidelines for mangrove conservation.”

From 30,200 hectares of mangrove land across Maharashtra, the state has 15,087.6 hectare of mangrove areas as reserved mangrove forests and approximately 10,200 hectares of mangroves as private forests that are yet to gain protected status. Ecologists have alleged mangrove land is illegally acquired for real estate development in various eco-sensitive areas.

Tiwari said the state was in the process to finalise the grievance redress mechanism for destruction of mangroves. “The transfer of some areas from the notified 15,087.6 hectares is remaining and is expected to be completed soon. The executive committee will monitor this too,” he said.

A member of the state committee said it was a proactive step by the government. “All these measures would be rendered futile until we show rapid restoration on ground,” said Stalin D, director, NGO Vanashakti.

