State plans a grand welcome for ‘Maha’s decade’ in city

mumbai Updated: Dec 30, 2019 00:24 IST
The Maharashtra state government has organised ‘Dashak Maharashtrache’ — an event to celebrate the new decade — at Juhu beach, Worli sea face and the Gateway of India on December 31.

The event is being hosted by government of Maharashtra and the state tourism department to mark the success of the state’s continuous pace of development and usher in the new decade. Through this event, the state government will also aim to promote the state as a tourism hotspot.

The celebrations, which will kickstart at around 10.30pm on New Year’s Eve, will have fireworks, laser show, cultural performances and a son et lumière extravaganza. Mumbaiites will get to witness a grand welcome to 2020 and the new decade with cultural performances which will showcase the state’s festivals, music and folk dances.

The government has also organised a ‘Dashak Maharashtrache’ programme at Futala Lake in Nagpur. During the programme, a video recorded message from chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will be played on large screens.

