State transfers Pune civic commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad

State transfers Pune civic commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad

mumbai Updated: Jul 12, 2020 00:20 IST
Amid an increase in Covid-19 cases in Pune city, the Maharashtra government on Saturday transferred Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad. Vikram Kumar has been appointed as the new commissioner of the civic body. Kumar was serving as chief executive officer (CEO) of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

Gaikwad has been posted again as the sugar commissioner, a position he was serving in before joining as Pune municipal commissioner in January this year.

The Covid-19 case count in Pune has reached 13,837 after 456 new cases were reported on Friday. The tally on June 3 was 7,390, but the city witnessed a spike of 6,447 cases in a little over a month. The civic body decided to impose a 10-day lockdown starting July 13 to contain the spread.

The state has also posted Saurabh Rao as officer on special duty at Pune divisional commissioner’s office. Rao was working as the sugar commissioner in Pune. The government has transferred agriculture commissioner Suhas Diwase as chief executive officer at PMRDA. Another bureaucrat Jitendra Dudi, serving as project officer, Integrated Tribal Development Project and assistant collector, Manchar sub-division in Pune, has been appointed as chief executive officer of Sangli Zilla Parishad.

