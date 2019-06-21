Strike at Kandivli hospital for 4 hours after 29-year-old woman assaults doctors, staff

Doctors and nurses of the municipal Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali (East) went on a flash strike for four hours on Thursday morning, after they were attacked by a 29-year-old patient, Himani Sharma. Medical services in the out-patient department (OPD) and emergency wards were shut down.

Prashant Angre, medical superintendent of the hospital, denied that the hospital staff had struck work.

On Thursday, Sharma, who was allegedly drunk, was brought to the hospital at 5.30am by the Bangur Nagar police, after she was detained for a public scuffle with unidentified individuals. They brought her for a medical check-up after she alleged that was assaulted by a few people. “Since the woman alleged assault, we took her for a medical check-up at Shatabdi Hospital and left,” a police officer from Bangur Nagar police station said, on condition of anonymity.

Angered by the delay in the medical procedures, Sharma assaulted the doctors and nurses and vandalised the emergency ward.

“The patient lost control and verbally abused the nurses and staff. When she was asked not to do so, she choked a nurse, manhandled doctors and security staff. We immediately sedated her and referred her for psychological evaluation,” said Dr Angre.

However, eye witnesses claimed that after the incident, staff members of the hospital asked patients to evacuate the OPD and emergency wards and closed the gates of the hospital.

“There were pregnant ladies and injured individuals who we helped admit in nearby hospitals as he hospital was not accepting patients. Police officials from Kandivli police station reached the spot and the situation was brought under control,” said Khalid Siddique, an eye-witness.

Dr Angre said that there was slight unrest among the hospital staff. “They delayed work, but there was no stop work situation. Chief medical superintendent, Dr Shashikant Wadekar, senior police officials and I spoke with the staff and requested them to resume work and they did,” Dr Angre said.

Dr Wadekar said they have asked the state government for additional security personnel as an assurance for the staff members that such incidences do not take place again.

“Even after the incident, we continued to treat the patient [Sharma], but her husband decided to opt for a Discharge Against Medical Advice (DAMA). She was handed over to the Kandivli police station,” Dr Wadekar added.

Sharma was then arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 (commits act of violence) of the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010.

“She was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody,” said a police officer from Kandivli police station.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 11:09 IST