‘Structures at 5 locations along CR dangerous’ Central Railway informs BMC

The Central Railway (CR) has informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) about dangerous structures adjacent to railway tracks at five locations between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Byculla railway stations.

In a letter to the BMC, the CR had asked the civic body to conduct a structural audit of all the structures and demolish the ones that are beyond repair.

“There are structures between CSMT and Byculla that are very close to the railway tracks. We have alerted the civic body as the structures may result in disrupting train services,” said a senior official from the CR.

The dangerous structures were identified in a joint inspection of railway tracks conducted by CR which had engineers from the BMC and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada).

The CR had identified Pimpleshwar Hanuman temple and a tree, near BIT chawl No 7, as the most dangerous structures. According to the engineers, the railway boundary wall has been overburdened and badly affected because of the temple’s structure.

“We have requested BMC to construct a new wall considering the safety of railway tracks and the passengers,” stated the findings submitted to the civic body recently.

The BMC, however, was quick to respond and demolished the temple and removed parts of the trees.

Some of the other dangerous structures include Dongri police station office; hutments between BIT Chawl number 6 and 7; BIT chawl No 2, 3, 4 at Chinchbandar Nauroji Road; and Dattatreya temple, Janta Central Hall, Buddha Vihar, society office at Tadwadi near Mazagaon railway yard.

“The CR has asked the BMC to construct boundary walls adjacent to these structures,” the letter stated.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation stated that the structural audits of the rest of the buildings and structures have been conducted. Prima facie the structures appear to be safe, said a senior civic official.

“The audits were undertaken. The structures appear to be safe. The temple was demolished by the railways in assistance with ‘A’ ward civic officials. We are waiting for audit reports and decision will be taken accordingly,” said a civic official, who was a part of the joint inspection.

In 2018, a part of a retaining wall adjacent to the railway tracks near Sandhurst Road station had collapsed on the railway tracks.

This had led to the disruption of local train services. As per railway authorities, wall-collapsing incidents have occurred in 2010 and 2014 as well.

