Student jumps off building after caught ‘copying’ in exam, dies day after

A 19-year-old student, who allegedly jumped off the fourth floor of his college in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad on Tuesday, apparently after he was found copying during an examination, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, police said.

Police have booked the principal of MIT Nursing College and a teacher for allegedly abetting the suicide of Sachin Wagh. The youth was allegedly caught copying during the B.SC (Nutrition Biochemistry) examination on Tuesday by the invigilator and the principal who asked him to call his parents.

A police official said Wagh allegedly jumped off the fourth floor of the college fearing his parents might reprimand him. He said Wagh was rushed to the ICU of a private hospital with multiple fractures.

“He died during treatment on Wednesday,” said the official.

On a complaint filed by Wagh’s father, police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the principal Helen Rani and the teacher Rachna More, said a senior police officer.

“A case was registered under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code against the principal and the teacher,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Shrirame.