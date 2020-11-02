Submit proposal to declare Panje a wetland: Bombay HC panel to Raigad collector

mumbai

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 00:08 IST

After numerous exchanges between environmentalists and the state government on whether or not Panje area in Uran is a wetland, the Raigad district administration will finally undertake a survey to demarcate the site as a wetland.

The state wetland and mangrove grievance redressal committee appointed by the Bombay high court (HC), during a meeting on Monday, directed the Raigad collector to submit a proposal to the state environment department for the declaration of Panje as a wetland.

“The decision pertains to Panje and all such areas along the Konkan coast which have wetland-like features or have already been identified in the National Wetland Atlas, Maharashtra. They need to be surveyed, protected and declared as wetlands, with proposals to be submitted before the state environment department. This is a standing instruction issued to all district collectors and civic bodies,” said Annasaheb Misal, Konkan commissioner and chairman of the HC panel, adding that the district administration had been further directed to ensure no construction was undertaken on site.

Raigad collector Nidhi Choudhari confirmed that a proposal would be submitted to the state after site verifications for Panje as well as Bhendkhal and Belpada areas in Uran. “We will ensure no construction takes place in any of these areas,” she said.o

Apart from being a revenue source for the local fishing community, Panje is a destination for thousands of migratory birds and an ecologically sensitive area visited by countless ornithologists and bird enthusiasts. However, the City Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (Cidco) and Navi Mumbai Special Economic Zone (NMSEZ) plan to build an integrated township at Panje and other areas in Dronagiri, Uran.

Pramod Patil, nodal officer (environment) Cidco, said, “A committee headed by the Raigad collector, range forest officer (Uran), revenue officer (Uran), and myself will visit Panje, Bhendkhal and Belpada to check whether these three areas have wetland features. The site visit date is yet to be decided.”

The latest move comes after repeated complaints of debris dumping, mangrove destruction and cutting off high-tide water to dry the area. Environmentalists from Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishthan and NatConnect Foundation had on Sunday filed a fresh complaint that Panje had turned dry. “The local police have been directed to ensure that the sluice gates providing high-tide water to Panje remain open at all times as per the Konkan commissioner’s direction,” said Neenu Somraj, member secretary of the HC panel.

Police personnel told the HC panel on Monday that 46 cases of mangrove and wetland destruction across Thane, Navi Mumbai and Uran had been filed, of which investigations and first information reports (FIRs) had been filed in 44 cases, and pending in two. “The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, which was not present during Monday’s meeting, has been directed to file charge sheets in all cases as mandated under the Environment Protection Act, 1986, and present them before the Bombay HC,” said Somraj.

Member of the committee, environmentalist Stalin D suggested that a special environment monitoring committee be constituted to check wetland and mangrove destruction cases in Uran. “We will examine the feasibility of a taluka-level committee as a district committee already exists,” said Misal.

“The HC panel meeting on Monday was one of the most fruitful meetings that this committee has had and the commissioner’s proactive approach will help Konkan wetlands from needless destruction,” said Stalin.