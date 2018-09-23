Supply of drugs to state-run hospitals to be hit over Rs 90 crore dues

Drugs and medical implant suppliers of Maharashtra are going to stop the supply of all drugs, surgical equipment and medical devices to all 17 government medical colleges in Maharashtra as the state has failed to pay its dues since March 2015.

Members of the All Food and Drugs License Holders Foundation (AFDLHF) have unilaterally taken the decision to stop supply to medical colleges and hospital, including JJ Group of Hospitals in Mumbai and Sassoon Hospital in Pune, who owe Rs 90 crore for a three-year long supply.

AFDLHF members said they had met Dr Pravin Shingare, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research, on July 18 during the Assembly’s monsoon session and were promised that the payment will be released within a month. Shingare also sent a letter to deans of all colleges, informing them about a special fund being passed during the monsoon session by the state to pay the dues. The letter said that the payment would be made once the bills are scrutinised (HT has a copy of the letter).

“We are all small-scale manufacturers and suppliers. The money is released from state but the hospital officials are now telling us that bills are being scrutinised,” said Abhay Pandey, president, AFDLHF.

Pandey said they have given a final one-week notice to the state that will run out on Monday. “Complete supply will be stopped until our dues are paid,” he said.

“The money is likely to come within two days. The funds are already released through special allocation and all dues will be paid,” said Shingare.

AFDLHF members are also likely to stage a protest on October 1, at Mantralaya and will beg en route. “We’ll beg and whatever amount we amass, we will hand it over to the ministers to mark our anguish,” said Pandey.

