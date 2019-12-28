e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Surge in recheck requests, MU earns ₹1.67 crore

Surge in recheck requests, MU earns ₹1.67 crore

mumbai Updated: Dec 28, 2019 00:23 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Hindustantimes
         

University of Mumbai recorded a 15% surge in rechecking applications for its semester exams in May this year, compared to same period last year. The university earned ₹1.67 crore from applications for revaluation and photocopies of answer sheets for the May exam.

In this year’s semester exam in May, 69,802 candidates applied for revaluation and 6,059 candidates sought photocopies of their answer sheets. Thus, a total of 75,861 students made applications for rechecking. This is 15% higher, compared to the number of students who applied for revaluation in the same semester last year.

In May, 2018, only 49,516 students applied for revaluation and 16,386 sought photocopies of the answer sheets — bringing the total to 65,902. Over 73,000 applications were received in the second half of the academic year. In total, the university made ₹ 2.46 crore from such applications in that academic year.

Applications for revaluation and photocopy remain a large source of income for the university. It charges ~500 for every revaluation application and an additional ~100 for photocopies .

Data received by activist Vihar Durve under the Right to Information Act shows that the university, through revaluation applications, raked in ₹5 crore in 2016-17, ₹3.62 crore in 2017-18 and ₹2.46 crore in 2018-19. In the current academic year, the university has already made ₹1.67 crore from these applications, with another set of semester exams yet to take place.

A university official, on condition of anonymity, said that the number of applications had gone down in 2017-18 after they adopted the on-screen marking system. He didn’t comment on the increase in applications.

Vinod Patil, director, board of examination and evaluation, said, “We will have to check the facts and figures to corroborate if there has been an increase. We will comment only after seeing the figures.”

