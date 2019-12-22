Surveillance upgrade for Mumbai-Pune expressway

mumbai

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 23:46 IST

To improve the safety of commuters, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has identified 203 new locations along the 94-km Mumbai- Pune expressway at which it plans to install close circuit television (CCTV) systems. As of now, CCTV systems have been installed at only two tolls plazas at Talegaon and Khalapur on the express highway.

Rakesh Sonawane, executive engineer, MSRDC, said, “Considering the safety and security of commuters, and to ensure maximum vigilance of vehicular movements on the expressway, we have identified 203 new locations to install CCTV systems on the stretch. This will definitely help us to monitor every traffic development on the route.”

According to the official, MSRDC has already initiated the tendering process for the same.

To reduce the percentage of accidental mortality, MSRDC n November had reduced the vehicular speed limit on the expressway from 120km/hour to 100km/hour for vehicles having a maximum eight passenger capacity and 80km/hour for vehicles having more than nine passenger capacity. To keep vigilance on traffic movements and new speed-related guidelines, traffic police have been using speed guns and existing CCTV cameras.

“This will help us enforce the traffic-related rule on the expressway,” said Milind Mohite, superintendent of police (highways). “Those violating the mandatory rules and regulations will be sent fine receipts at their residences and will also be informed through phone messages,” he said.

Under the highway traffic management system (HTMS), some set-ups will be installed across the expressway including spot and average speed detection system at 39 locations; lane discipline violation detection system at 34 locations; weigh-in-motion for goods vehicles at entries; automatic vehicle counter and classifier at toll booths, along with automatic number plate recognition with all violation detection cameras and at toll booths.

Variable messaging sign at 23 locations; weather monitoring system at 11 locations; mobile surveillance, van, and vehicle tracking systems will also be set up.