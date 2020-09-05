Sushant Singh Rajput case drug link: Rhea Chakraborty’s brother held

mumbai

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 01:00 IST

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is looking into the allegations of drug use by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his actor-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, arrested Rhea’s brother Showik and Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda on Friday night. Two others –Bandra residents Basit Parihar, 23, and Kaizan Ebrahim – were also arrested on Friday on charges of peddling drugs, taking the number of arrests in the case to seven.

KPS Malhotra, deputy director of NCB, said, “We have informed the families of Showik and Miranda and both have been arrested under several sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.”

Parihar was produced before a magistrate’s court which remanded him in NCB custody till September 9. Showik, Samuel and Ebrahim will be produced before a magistrate’s court on Saturday.

The other three arrested for drug peddling are Zaid Vilatra, 20 (arrested on Thursday), Abbas Lakhani, and Karan Arora (arrested on August 27-28).

Lakhani and Arora were arrested based on a specific input in another case and curated marijuana was seized from their possession. Their questioning led NCB to Vilatra, who told officials that he ran an eatery in Bandra (West), but was suffering losses owing to the lockdown and so started to peddle drugs. Vilatra alleged he was in touch with Ebrahim and Parihar.

Parihar allegedly told NCB that he used to procure drugs from Vilatra and Ebrahim, on the instructions of Chakraborty’s brother Showik who asked him to give it to Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda. Showik’s chats on a messaging application showed that on March 17, he shared Vilatra’s contact number with Miranda and asked to pay him ₹10,000 for 5gm. Miranda and Vilatra were tracked to the same location on March 17, said NCB officials.

A senior IPS officer from NCB said, “We conducted searches at Miranda’s and Showik’s homes and collected some evidence. The investigation is at a preliminary stage and details of the evidence gathered can’t be revealed at the moment.”

NCB officials said they have recovered Indian currency worth ₹955,750 and foreign currency – US$ 2,081, 180 British Pound, 15 Dirham – from Vilatra.