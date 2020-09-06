Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Showik and Rhea have never consumed drugs, says their lawyer

mumbai

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 01:11 IST

Senior counsel Satish Maneshinde, who is defending both actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, spoke to HT about the allegations against his clients. Maneshinde described the multiple investigations as “a complete witch hunt” and said there was no truth in Rajput’s family’s allegation that Rajput’s mental health had deteriorated due to his relationship with Chakraborty. According to Maneshinde, the relationship between Rajput and Chakraborty collapsed because Chakraborty had insisted he follow the treatment suggested by five doctors in Mumbai whom Rajput had met and consulted, which Rajput had stopped arbitrarily.

Here are selected excerpts from the interview with Maneshinde:

“Showik Chakraborty’s sister Rhea Chakraborty first met Sushant Singh Rajput at Yash Raj Films in 2013. Thereafter, they became close friends sometime after April 13, 2019. She was living with him till June 8, 2020. She was asked by Rajput to leave the house with bag and baggage as there was disagreement on the line of treatment of Sushant’s mental health as he was insisting on taking the illegal and unwarranted prescription sent by his sister Priyanka.”

“The doctor who had prescribed the medicines [for Rajput, to Priyanka] had not consulted Sushant ever and there was no online consultation or tele-medicine possible. It is not in conformity with pandemic rules. The WhatsApp messages between Sushant and Priyanka are clear on the point.”

“He [Rajput] had stopped the line of treatment and was not taking prescribed medicines. He was, on the contrary, consuming psychotropic drugs regularly. Doctors had advised him to desist from drug consumption and instead take the prescribed medicines. Thereafter [after Chakraborty was asked to leave Rajput’s home], except one WhatsApp message each on Showik and Rhea’s phones from Sushant, there was no further contact. Rhea had blocked Sushant on her phone.”

“As a matter of fact, five doctors who were consulted by Sushant have made statements to police that Sushant was under their treatment and that he had drug issues. These statements are in public domain. Five housemates and help have made statements to Mumbai Police that Sushant consumed drugs and that it was much before Rhea came in his life. All of them were already living with Sushant and were hired much before April 13, 2019.”

“Both Showik and Rhea have never consumed narcotic / psychotropic drugs. They are both ready and willing to take a blood and drug test.”

“Sushant, as a matter of fact, was consuming drugs much before Rhea came in his life. Rhea knew that he was consuming drugs even on the sets of [the film] Kedarnath when it was being shot in 2016-2017.”

“Sushant was suffering from the age of 20, according to the doctors. It is not a minor incident as suggested by Sushant’s family lawyers. His sister gave medicines illegally. His mother also suffered from several mental health issues, which contributed to her early death. The arguments of Sushant’s family and lawyers that after Sushant met Rhea, his mental health deteriorated is utterly false.”

“Mental health unlike Covid-19 can’t be afflicted by a person coming into contact with the other. It is primarily a genetic problem with which Sushant was suffering [from] for several years and there is evidence to the effect that he was being treated for the same since the year 2013 and that his family was well aware of it.”

“It is a case of a person who consumed it [drugs] against medical advice and requests from Rhea. He enjoyed it [drugs] in his lifetime and died. Instead Showik and Samuel Miranda are being prosecuted after his death, which is unwarranted.”

“The allegations [of abetting Rajput’s suicide and siphoning money] are false and make no case. Mumbai Police and Enforcement Directorate have conducted forensic audits into the financial affairs of Sushant and Rhea, and they have found no discrepancy in the accounts of Sushant or Rhea. The involvement of multiple agencies and parallel investigations is a complete witch hunt. There’s no flow of a single rupee from the account of Sushant to Rhea.”