Suspend dean for negligence: Corporators

At the general body meeting of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday, corporators demanded the dean of the civic-run BYL Nair Hospital be suspended and strong action be taken against those accused of abetting the suicide of postgraduate student, Dr Payal Tadvi.

On May 22, Dr Tadvi, a 26-year-old, second-year student at BYL Nair Hospital committed suicide. Dr Tadvi joined the medical college in May 2018 and since December 2018 had complained multiple times of harassment by her colleagues.

Her family has alleged Dr Tadvi was discriminated against on the basis of her caste.

Ravi Raja, leader of opposition in the BMC, said, “The hospital authorities were negligent and did not pay any attention to its management. This case should be inquired at a much higher level. A detailed report on the incident needs to be submitted to the general body.”

Samajwadi Party’s Rais Shaikh alleged, “Not only are the authorities failing to upgrade these hospitals, they do nothing to understand and bring in reforms to the work culture.”

When the civic chief was asked to address these concerns at the meeting, Praveen Pardeshi said, “We have taken strict cognizance of the matter and people concerned were also suspended.” He said necessary steps are being taken to ensure such incidents do not happen in the future.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 02:39 IST