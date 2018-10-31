Suspended Mumbai constable arrested for stalking woman

Shivaji Park police arrested a 38-year-old suspended police constable for stalking a 33-year-old woman last Thursday. The arrest was made after the victim filed a third complaint against the accused of stalking and harassing her. Earlier, two complaints were registered with the Bhoiwada police station.

Shailesh Kadam, a resident of Bhoiwada was earlier posted at Juhu police station. He was suspended four years ago by the then additional commissioner of police, west region, because of his tainted background.

According to the police, the complainant attended yoga classes at Shivaji Park which the accused had also started coming to. In her complaint, the woman said she was being stalked and followed by Kadam frequently, the most recent time being on October 25. She then approached the Shivaji Park police and lodged a complaint under section 354-C and D of the Indian Penal Code. “After the case was registered we arrested the accused the same day,” said a police officer.

Kadam was booked twice before for stalking the same woman and was arrested by the Bhoiwada police on March 18, 2018, and earlier on April 28, 2017. In both cases, he was released on bail.

Police claimed that Kadam had previously been booked for at least four other cases of sexual harassment and assault at Matunga, Santacruz, Vile Parle, and Kankavli in Sindhudurg police stations.

