T20 Mumbai League teams to donate ₹8 lakh for groundsmen

mumbai Updated: Mar 28, 2020 21:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Eight franchisees of T20 Mumbai League have decided to contribute ₹1 lakh each to help the groundsmen working across the maidans in the city as all cricket-related activities in the city has come to a standstill amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “With the lockdown, the daily wager community or the groundsmen at our maidan clubs have found that their only source of income has come to a significant halt,” the team owners wrote in a letter to MCA chief Vijay Patil. “To help them overcome this crisis, team owners would like to contribute ₹1 lakh per team to support them,” the owners stated.

