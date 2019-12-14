e-paper
Home / Mumbai News

Take police help to raze illegal structures: Bombay HC to Raigad Collector

Dec 14, 2019
The Bombay High Court has directed the Raigad Collector to take the help of police to demolish the illegal structures, which were directed to be razed earlier in the year, including religious structures in Alibaug. The Collector, in an affidavit submitted before the court on Friday, said they had demolished five of the six structures but the remaining ones were not demolished due to public sentiment.

The division bench of justice SC Dharmadhikari and justice RI Chagla, while hearing the public interest litigation filed against the structures that violated Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms at Alibaug, was informed the demolition work was going on but met with some problems.

The previous bench, earlier in the year, had directed the Collector to ensure all 159 structures that were deemed to be illegal and unauthorised were razed. It also included the bungalow of fugitive offender Nirav Modi.

In its December 6 affidavit, the Collector had said some owners had got stay orders from local civil court.

The court also directed the state to place the 112 petitions, filed in the civil court against the demolition, before one judge and get orders in this regard.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on January 16, 2020.

