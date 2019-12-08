e-paper
Talkative man tricks senior citizen, steals gold chain

mumbai Updated: Dec 08, 2019 01:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Navi Mumbai

A 64-year-old resident of Kopar Khairane was tricked by a man who posed as his friend, engrossed him in a conversation and walked away with his gold chain worth Rs85,000 on Wednesday.

Shivanand Katare, who retired from a power company, alighted from a bus and was walking to his Kopar Khairane apartment. A man in his forties approached him and asked him if he recognised him.

When Katare said he does not remember him, the man said they are friends and kept talking about other things, said police.

“The man removed Katare’s gold chain, wrapped it in a handkerchief and asked him to keep it carefully in the pocket. As the incident happened quickly, Katare barely had time to react,” said an officer from Kopar Khairane police station.

The police said that the man walked away and Katare too walked home. He then opened the handkerchief but his . gold chain worth Rs85,000 was not there. The police have registered a case of cheating against an unknown person.

