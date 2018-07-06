Taloja central jail in Navi Mumbai to get 400 more CCTV cameras

The Taloja central jail in Navi Mumbai will get 400 new closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras by next year, as per the state home department plans.

The jail has just 74 CCTV cameras which are not sufficient to keep the entire jail under surveillance.

“We had long been demanding more CCTV cameras for our jail. A total of 400 such cameras have been sanctioned for us and these cameras will be installed inside the jail in phases,” said Sadananda Gaikwad, superintendent of the jail.

According to Gaikwad, around 50 cameras will be installed in the first phase. The rest will be installed in the second and the third phase.

“Many inmates were caught with mobile phone and narcotics inside the jail earlier. With the new CCTV cameras in place, we will be able to keep a track of the activities of the inmates,” he said.

The Taloja jail can accomodate 2,124 inmates but presently 2,562 inmates have been lodged over there. Around 90% of the inmates are undertrials.

“The total area inside the jail is 27 hectare. To keep a tab on the movement of each inmate in such a huge area, we need better infrastructure. The new cameras will be of great help in doing so,” Gaikwad said.

Another senior official from the jail on condition of anonymity said that they are in need of more mobile network jammers.

As of now, the jail has 23 jammers installed at different locations. The jail needs at least 20 more jammers to cover the entire area.

“In 2015, the then state home minister, Ranjeet Patil, visited the jail. He then announced that advanced mobile network jammers would be provided to us. But nothing has been done so far,” the official said.

Advanced jammers cover a wider area than the normal jammers and people cannot use cell phones even in the peripheral areas once those are installed inside the jail.

Several members of the underworld gangs such as Chota Rajan, Ravi Pujari and Bharat Nepali gang have been lodged in the Taloja jail.

Gangster Abu Salem is lodged here. In 2013, Salem was shifted to Thane jail after he was attacked in the jail but was later shifted to Taloja jail after a few months.