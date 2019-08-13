TDR as incentive to build parking lots under open spaces in Mumbai?

mumbai

Aug 13, 2019

Developers are now set to get transferable development rights (TDR) in exchange for constructing underground public parking lots on behalf of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) below proposed and existing open spaces in the city. The improvements committee passed this policy on Friday.

The plan to have parking below open spaces was proposed by the civic body in its development plan (DP) 2034. While the policy had said existing open spaces would be avoided for construction of underground parking, it also said the civic body can always invite bids and call in developers to construct such parking lots below existing open spacesand give TDR in lieu.

As per the proposal passed on Friday, open plots, recreational ground, playground and gardens can be used for developing parking lots.

The proposal now will be tabled in the BMC house, from where it will be sent to the state government for a final nod.

“The developer will get TDR for its project anywhere in the city, as per the law. The city is already facing a scarcity of parking spaces and using open plots for underground parking will create additional parking,” said SadanaNd Parab, chairman of the improvements committee.

Ashraf Azmi, Congress corporator and member of improvements committee, said, “All this has been done when the BMC has failed to take possession of public parking lots from private developers who were given additional FSI (Floor Space Index) in lieu of creating parking space. Also, there is no penalty clause in the policy, if the developer uses the additional TDR but fails to build parking lots below open spaces.”

Aug 13, 2019