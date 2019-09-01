Teacher booked for assaulting minor students

mumbai

Panvel taluka police on Friday booked a teacher of a zilla parishad school after he allegedly assaulted two eight-year-old students of Class 3.

According to the police, the teacher had asked the students to memorise a lesson on Wednesday. The next day, he asked them questions. But the two students were unable to give answers.

“In their statements, the parents of the boy and the girl said the teacher started beating the students with a stick. When the students reached home, they had marks on their backs,” said Ashok Rajput, senior inspector of Panvel taluka police station.

“The parents approached us and we registered an FIR . But, as soon as the teacher learnt about it, he went into hiding. He is the only teacher in the school,” he said.

The police have booked the accused under Section 82 of the Juvenile Justice (care and protection) Act, 2015 and sections 323 of the Indian Penal Code.

